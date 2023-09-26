Avène

Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Balm

$38.00 $26.60

Details Benefits Calms skin in 30 seconds and soothes skin discomfort, including tingling, burning sensations and tightness. Provides 24 hours of continuous hydration Ingredients are 98% of natural origin Soothes and calms skin hyperreactivity Key Ingredients D-Sensinose postbiotic ingredient derived from Avène Thermal Spring Water helps calm all sensations of discomfort and restore skin's barrier How To Use Apply to the face, neck and eye contour, morning and evening. Precautions: For external use only. Ingredients Avene Thermal Spring Water (Avene Aqua), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter), Squalane, Beeswax (Cera Alba), Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetyl Esters, Aquaphilus Dolomiae Extract Filtrate, Arginine, Citric Acid, Tromethamine, Water (Aqua), Xanthan Gum.