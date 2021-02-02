evolvetogether

Tokyo – 7 Gray Face Masks

$8.97

Buy Now Review It

At evolvetogether

Meet Tokyo, a warm gray disposable medical mask with an elephant-sized heart. For each Tokyo mask purchased, we’re donating a portion of the proceeds to help the Wildlife Conservation Network fund conversationists protecting threatened wildlife around the globe. The Tokyo mask is marked with Tokyo’s global coordinates (the Tokyo Tower to be exact) as a reminder that we’re all connected no matter our gender, race, religion or where we live.