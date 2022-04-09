Mejuri

Toi Et Moi Diamond Ring

$2200.00

A symbol of love means a lot more when you gift yourself. The “Toi et Moi” ring setting has a rich history—the closeness of two distinct gemstones was designed to represent union, balance and equality. The bold, domed ring is handcrafted in 14k solid gold featuring two diamonds in an asymmetrical setting. A pear cut diamond and a cushion cut diamond make way for double the impact and shine, with an average total carat weight of 0.49. - Band width: 6 mm. - Band thickness: 2.5 mm. - Set with two GH color SI-2 clarity diamonds. - Cushion stone size: 3.5 mm x 3.5 mm. - Pear stone size: 4.5 mm x 3.5 mm. - Total average carat weight: 0.49cts. - Engrave up to 25 characters, including & - + and . - Font is Petit Formal Script. - Engraved items are not eligible for return.