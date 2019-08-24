HotHands

Toe, Hand, & Body Warmer Variety Pack

$13.95 $12.77

Buy Now Review It

Bring the Heat! HotHands Insole Warmers are single use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping your feet warm when the temperature gets cold. These warmers provide safe, natural heat, so you can enjoy the great outdoors during those harsh winter months. The insole warmers are ultra-thin, have a rounded toe and are designed for optimal comfort in boots &- shoes. Specs &- Details: • Quantity: 10 Individual Hand Warmers (5 pairs), 5 Individual Body &- Hand Warmers, 6 Individual Toe Warmers (3 Pair) • Activation Time: 15-30 minutes. • Ingredients: Iron Powder, Water, Salt, Activated Charcoal, and Wood Fiber. • Country of Origin: Made in the USA using domestic and imported materials. • Storage: Keep in a cool place out of direct sunlight. Trusted - HotHands, the leader in air-activated warmers, has been warming hands, feet, and bodies for over 20 years. It’s a brand trusted all over the world by professional athletes, outdoor sporting enthusiasts, spectators, skiers, outdoor worker and by anyone wanting safe, convenient, concentrated warmth in cold weather conditions. Directions - Do not open the outer package until ready to use. Remove warmer from the outer package: shake to activate. Do not open, puncture, or tear warmer. Warmer heats up in 15-30 minutes. If heat decreases, expose warmer to air and shake. After use, dispose with regular garbage. Ingredients will not harm the environment. Buy with Confidence - To ensure you receive genuine HotHands products when shopping online, please only purchase from authorized distributors or retailers or an Amazon listing that clearly states the product is sold and shipped directly by Amazon. com. Unauthorized sellers, such as private sellers (not commercial sellers) may offer outdated products or imitations not meeting HotHands quality standards. We want our customers to purchase our products with the confidence that they are getting genuine, quality HotHands products.