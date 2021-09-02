Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse

State Line Velvet Executive Chair

Take a seat as you tackle your to-do list with this executive chair, the perfect pick for your office. Crafted from manufactured wood, its frame sports a light gray finish for an airy feel. Foam padding and champagne-hued velvet upholstery cushion the seat, back, and arms for an inviting look, while button-tufted details dot the back for a touch of texture. Caster wheels below round out the design and offer must-have mobility. Assembly is required. The manufacturer backs this product with a six-year limited warranty.