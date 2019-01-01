Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
La Vie Rebecca Taylor

Tissue Denim Dress

$350.00
At Rebecca Taylor
Comfort meets style on this breezy long-sleeve dress. Crafted from ultra-lightweight tissue denim, its ruffled hem and tie waist create a flowing femme silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
Your Guide To Finding The Perfect Fall Dress
by Nadia Bean