Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
Ikea

Tisken Hook With Suction Cup, Mixed Colors

$7.99
At Ikea
IKEA - TISKEN, Hook with suction cup, , One push assembly - clean the wall surface and push to attach. No tools are needed.To release and remove, insert a credit
Featured in 1 story
The Most Vibrant Pieces From Ikea's New Collection
by Olivia Harrison