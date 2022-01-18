GenerationDaughters

Tiny Pearl Necklace Choker

Dainty Natural Freshwater Pearl Necklace • This listing is for one (1) necklace. Featuring one (1) strand of natural fresh water pearls. Options are: (a) Tiny 2-3mm Pearl Necklace or (b) Extra Small 3.5-4mm, and Small 4-5mm Pearl Necklace. Model is wearing the Tiny and Extra Small. • Lengths: (a) Tiny 2-3mm Pearl Necklace measures approx. 14.5" with 4" extender to lengthen up to 18.5" (b) Extra Small 3.5-4mm Pearl Necklace measures approx. 14.5" with 4" extender to lengthen up to 18.5" (b) Small 4-5mm Pearl Necklace measures approx. 15.5" with 4" extender to lengthen up to 19.5" • Material: Natural Freshwater Pearls. Because these pearls are natural, each piece you receive will be beautifully unique and may vary in size • Finish: 18K Gold over Surgical Steel Clasp and Extender or Surgical Steel Clasp and Extender • Nickel Free and Lead Free • All our jewelry is packaged in gift ready boxes. If you would like multiple items from your order packaged separately please let us know! Please message us if you have any questions about our products, styling, or recommendations. We are happy to help! © 2021 Generation of Daughters