Rose Cut Gemstone Solitaire Ring A tiny rose cut sparkling gemstone bezel set in 14k gold-fill with skinny hammered band. So perfectly dainty and great for stacking. These rings are made with genuine natural gemstones, custom cut for Aquarian Thoughts Jewelry. No CZ or glass! This style ring available in a variety of natural gemstones including: Garnet (January) Amethyst (February) Aquamarine (March) Crystal Quartz (April) Emerald (May) Pearl (June) Moonstone (June) Ruby (July) Peridot (August) Blue Sapphire (September) Opal (October) Pink Tourmaline (October) Green Tourmaline (October) Citrine (November) Turquoise (December) Tanzanite (December) London Blue Topaz (December) Black Spinel Lapis Lazuli __________________________ DETAILS __________________________ Stone measures approximately 3mm. Ring band measures approximately 1.25mm thick, about as thick as a dime. Available 14k yellow gold-fill. Also Available in shiny or blackened (silver ox) sterling silver here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/601180292/ Also available in 14k GOLD, Sizes 4-9. Please contact us for custom orders. NOTE: This listing is for ONE (1) single stone solitaire RING. You must update the quantity to purchase multiple rings. ___________________________ PRODUCTION TIME ___________________________ This handcrafted jewelry is made to order. Please review shipping details for current production time. ___________________________ RETURNS & EXCHANGE ___________________________ Due to the personalized handmade nature of these rings, this purchase is FINAL SALE and ineligible for return. ___________________________ SIZING ___________________________ Custom ring size requests welcome! (half, quarter and whole sizes 3-11) Please select ring size from drop down menu or contact us for special requests. Not sure of your ring size? Adjustable Ring Sizer Available here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/268469513 Made with love and positive intentions.