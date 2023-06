Kosas

Tinted Face Oil

$67.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A lightweight, vegan foundation that offers medium-buildable coverage. The formula is infused with hydrating mineral pigments and botanical oils to instantly hydrate, blur the look of imperfections and even out skin tone whilst working to improve overall skin health. The formula feels smooth with a natural velvet finish for a skin-like effect.