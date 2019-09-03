This ampoule is formulated with 76.52% mushroom extract to stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
Panthenol, sodium hyaluronate, and macadamia seed oil combine to intensely hydrate skin, while aloe and Centella soothe irritation and redness. This special formula also contains a patented ingredient that is a blend of licorice, persimmon leaf, and other botanical extracts rich in antioxidants, to brighten, soothe and strengthen skin. Lastly, the addition of adenosine and beta-glucans give you smoother, firmer skin.
Free of potential irritants like parabens, artificial fragrance, and mineral oil, this ampoule has a pH of 6.56.
