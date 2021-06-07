delilah

Time Frame Future Resist Foundation Broad Spectrum Spf20 (various Shades)

£34.00 £27.20

Achieve a flawless complexion with the delilah Time Frame Future Resist SPF20 Foundation; a liquid formula that offers lightweight yet buildable coverage. Effortlessly gliding over the visage, the silky foundation boasts a velvety texture that blends seamlessly into skin for a luminous yet natural-looking finish. The luxurious formula is enriched with Vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that shields the complexion from environmental damage, whilst an intelligent cocktail of peptides helps to prevent visible signs of ageing. Finsihed with SPF20, the Time Frame Foundation is ideal for daily use, leaving skin smooth, even and perfected. Paraben-free. Dermatologically tested.