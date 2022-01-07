Ba&sh

Tilte Jumper

£240.00 £144.00

The TILTE jumper by ba&sh is a soft, fluffy knit with a pretty shape. With a Peter Pan collar, this jumper with a neat shape has fashioned armholes, discreet shoulder pads for a square effect and puffy 3/4-sleeves with gathered shoulders. In pearly knit with a light and fluffy texture. Check out the front opening with small flat buttons slipped through hand-knitted chain loops. An elegant jumper to wear over high-waisted skinny jeans or a twirling skirt. - Mohair jumper - Peter Pan collar - 3/4 sleeves - Front button placket - 40% polyamide, 30% wool, 30% mohair