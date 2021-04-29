The Zen Succulent

Tillandsia Schiedeana – 6 Inch Plant Size

A large 6” Tillandsia Scheideana This plant enjoys bright indirect light, and misting or dunking about twice a week. CARE GUIDE: Light. Medium to bright indirect light. Never allow this plant to receive direct sunlight, as the leaves will burn. If leaves lose their color, it is due to too much light — move to a lower light location. Water. Mist your tillandisa 1-2 times a week as needed, and increase misting in the warmer months of the year. Never keep the leaves damp, only misting when they are completely dry. Humidity. Loves its leaves misted. Mist the leaves to increase humidity around your plant, especially in the drier winter months. Misting can also help remove dust & clean the plant’s glossy leaves. Toxicity. Non-toxic and pet-friendly.