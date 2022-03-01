JWH

Tiger Flower Print Cushion Cover

$18.96

Pillow Cover: 100% Polyester Super Cute Animal Accent Pillow Cover; Very Sturdy and Touch Soft Unique and Stylish Tiger Flower Embroidery Accent Pillow Case, Adds Bright Pop Color to Home Bed Living Room Sofa Car Farmhouse Decoration; Perfect Festival Gift for Family, Friends or Yourself Matching Shade Delicate Invisible Zipper Closure for Elegant Look, Works Smoothly; Easy Insertion and Washing; All Seams Over-locked, Sturdy and Resuable. WASHING TIPS: pillow cover allows easy inserting and removing of the pillow inserts. machine wash or hand wash cold separately, gently cycle only, dot not bleach, tumble dry low, do not iron Package: 1 PC Cushion Case; Size: Approx 18 x 18 Inch / 45 x 45 CM Decorative Fringe Flower Tiger Embroidered Throw Pillow Cover: unique and stylish design, such adorable and chic pillow applies to farmhouse bed living room armchair bench loveseat office and chair etc. Bring you a cozy and relaxed atmosphere after a whole day work. Tiger Flower Embroidery Throw Pillow Covers, Cute Decorations in Spring, Gift for Someone or Yourself Material: Polyester Velvet Style: Print and Embroidery Pattern: Vivid Size:18 x 18 Inch Measurement: Take Insert out, Measure Pillow Cover from Seam to Seam. Once Insert Inside, Size of Cushion Reduced Due to Thickness. Color: Green, Yellow and Purple Closure: Invisible Zipper Improves Appearance and Remove Insert Easily Wash: Machine Washable Gift: Daughter, Mother, Family, Girlfriend, Teacher, Family or Friends Users: Women, Girls, Adults, Teens, Student, Toddler, Seniors etc Festival: New Year, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Children Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, Annivasary, Wedding, Housewarming, Birthday etc Sesons: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter Usage: Home, Bedroom, Drawing Room, Living Room, Family Room, Play Room, Study Room, Dining Room, Bedding, Sofa, Couch, Deck Chair, Divan, Bench, Floor, Lounge, Saloon, Hotel, Yoga, Club, Bar, Pub, Coffee House, Bed, Nursery Chair, Car, Loveseat, Farmhouse, Front Porch, Patio, Indoor, Outdoor, Floor etc. Notice: Because the display is different, there will be a bit off color, all in kind prevail. 1-2CM Discrepancy Allowed Due to Manual Measurements We specialize in home decoration products for many years. We have professional designers dedicated to high-quality products. Make every family full of beauty and vitality. If you are updating your decor, please view our storefront page. We have a variety of decorative pillow or pillow covers, different crafts in mutiplle colors and sizes, such as printing, three-dimensional flower, embroidered, apllique or simple stitches. Customers are always the first!! Please feel free to send an email to us if you have any concerns. We are always here for you.