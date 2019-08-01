Bright colors shine from the Tiger Chillin Wall Art by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids. The peaceful lion relaxes among many different types of plant life with a tall mountain in the background. The scene is inviting and filled with a variety of vibrant colors your child will love to look at! A rustic wooden frame surrounds a gel-coated canvas. This piece comes ready to hang with a d-ring already installed. You can easily pair this wall art with other items from the exclusive Drew Barrymore Flower Kids collection.