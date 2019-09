rag & bone

Tiger Cashmere Crew

£495.00

Buy Now Review It

At rag & bone

In 100% cashmere, this crewneck is pretty wild. Designed with a tiger graphic jacquard and embroidered accents. Cue the conversations. Boyfriend fit 26" body length from high point shoulder 100% cashmere Made in China Dry clean Model is 5'10" wearing a size small