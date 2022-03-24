Zara

Tiered Denim Dress

$49.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

CONTENTS AND CARE MATERIALS We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the health, safety, and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimize the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To do this, we have developed Inditex’s The List program which helps us guarantee both the purity of production processes and the health and safety of our garments. OUTER SHELL 100% cotton CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. To lengthen the life of your denim garments, always wash them inside out in low temperatures. This way we help preserve the colors and structure of the fabric and reduce energy consumption. Machine wash max. 30ºC/86ºF delicate cycle Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 110ºC/230ºF Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry