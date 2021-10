J. Crew

Tie-waist Top In Liberty® Honeysuckle Floral

$118.00 $52.99

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

The top that makes the outfit, thanks to the flattering tie at the waist, plus other romantic details like a ruffly neckline, fluted sleeves and a floral print from Liberty London, the British print house known for its mood-lifting blooms since 1875. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.