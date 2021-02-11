Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Sansovino 6
Tie Trim Knit Leggings
$856.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$98.00
lululemon
lululemon
Align Pant 28"
BUY
$98.00
lululemon
lululemon
Fast And Free High-rise Tight 28"
BUY
$128.00
lululemon
Everlane
The Perform Legging, Heathered Charcoal
BUY
£54.00
Everlane
More from Sansovino 6
Sansovino 6
Ribbed Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
BUY
$1071.00
Nordstrom
More from Leggings
lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$98.00
lululemon
lululemon
Align Pant 28"
BUY
$98.00
lululemon
lululemon
Fast And Free High-rise Tight 28"
BUY
$128.00
lululemon
Everlane
The Perform Legging, Heathered Charcoal
BUY
£54.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted