Loup Charmant

Tie-strap Cotton-voile Maxi Dress

£215.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

A loose silhouette and breathable organic-cotton voile bring a breezy, effortless mood to Loup Charmant's green maxi dress. It's crafted in the USA with slender self-tie straps and a feminine gathered neckline. Shown here with: Emme Parsons Bodhi leather and suede crossover sandals, Dragon Diffusion Triple Jump small woven-leather basket bag , Alighieri Libra gold-plated necklace and Alighieri The Wasteland 24kt gold-vermeil ring Product number: 1364234