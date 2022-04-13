ModCloth x Hutch

Tie-shoulder Midi Dress

$199.00 $139.99

Made in collaboration with customer-favorite brand Hutch, we created this bias-cut midi dress as a part of a small capsule collection made-up of timeless and romantic dresses designed with whimsical special occasions in mind. Made from a silky satin fabric in a muted sage green hue that adds to the overall sleekness of this sheath silhouette, the way you will move in this is exquisitely feminine and ultra-flattering bias-cut dress will be down right show stopping. To add more romance to this dress’ vibe are the adjustable tie tank straps at the 1990s-inspired apron-esque square-neckline, both making this minimalist midi dress ideal for wearing to that springtime day event where you need to make a subtle, timeless statement with your style.