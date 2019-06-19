Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Zara

Tie-dye Woven Strap Heeled Sandals

$69.90$49.99
At Zara
Heeled sandals in a combination of colors. Tie-dye print upper. Front strap. Fabric-covered mid-height heels. Squared heels and toes. Woven ankle strap fastening. Heel height: 2.9 inches (7.3 cm)
Featured in 1 story
28 Items To Buy Now From Zara's Summer Sale
by Eliza Huber