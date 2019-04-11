Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Zara

Tie Dye Shirt

$25.90
At Zara
Round neck T-shirt with short cuffed sleeves.Due to the dyeing process, the print on each shirt is unique and may differ slightly from the one pictured.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
Zara's Festival Edit Is Perfect For Coachella
by Eliza Huber