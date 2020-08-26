United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Daily Paper
Tie Dye Reprime Longsleeve
$90.00
At Daily Paper
The Reprime Longsleeve is comprised of a multi-coloured tie-dye whilst the ‘International Youth’ graphic sits centrally on the chest with a raised puff print. The loud and vibrant tones were achieved through a variety of vegetable dyes, which eradicate all harmful chemicals and substances from damaging local water supplies. The fabric is 100% premium heavyweight cotton with our classic silhouette.