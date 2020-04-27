Stars Above

Tie-dye Print Satin Pajama Shorts

$12.99

A little luxurious and completely comfy, the Tie-Dye Satin Pajama Shorts from Stars Above™ allow you to embrace the style you love with the comfort you need for a restful night of sleep. Made from a lightweight fabric with a satin weave, these pajama shorts provide you with a heavenly feel you'll love slipping into after a long day. The stretchy waistband offers unrestricted movement as you drift off to dreamland, coupled with the relaxed silhouette for an all-around breathable, flexible fit. You'll love the dreamy look of a tie-dye pattern in blue and white that creates a cloudlike appearance, perfect for pairing with the matching top for a co-ord look or bringing a touch of opulence to an otherwise simple top in your existing wardrobe.