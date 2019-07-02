Tie-dye: Dye It, Wear It, Share It
THE MODERN TWIST ON TIE-DYE Tie-dye has grown up and resurfaced as one of today's most inspired looks. Whether dip-dye, shibori, ombré-, or the traditional circle pattern, the new take on tie-dye is amazingly fresh, fashionable, and fun. In Tie-Dye: Dye It, Wear It, Share It, acclaimed fashion designer and artist Shabd Simon-Alexander shares her techniques for creating the innovative styles that make her own hand-dyed collection so popular. Packed with Shabd's design secrets, color guidance, expert tips on making each piece distinctly your own, and twenty-two step-by-step projects for garments, accessories, and home dé-cor items, this book will soon have you creating sophisticated dresses, leggings, scarves, tees, and more. Once you experience tie-dye like this, you'll never think of it the same way again!