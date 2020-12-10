Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Tie Dye Dress

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 50% viscose Join Life. This fiber is sourced from wood from more sustainably managed forests with controlled tree growth with programs that guarantee reforestation. It is produced in facilities that comply with EU BAT (Best Available Techniques), stringent environmental standards defined by the European Union that reduce emissions and waste generation.