Ganni

Tie Back Floral Print Cotton Maxi Dress

£155.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

A loose shape brings an effortless guise to Ganni's feminine blue maxi dress. It's crafted from floral-print cotton with ruffled cap sleeves and a V-neck which is echoed at the tie back. Complement the gathered hemline with metallic sandals.