Tidal Ii Suit In Magenta Velvet

Magenta velvet lycra sleeved mock-neck one-piece with black mesh contrast and back zip. Sizes 1X-4X have a solid velvet panel at back (instead of back mesh to waist) to allow for undergarment layering if desired. Models wear size small. Ethically made in Sofia, Bulgaria from luxe, sumptuous Italian-made velvet. The velvet lycra is swim-ready, quick dry and holds its shape when wet. Perfect from the pool to holiday cocktail hour!