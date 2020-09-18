This Works

Deep Sleep Breathe In

This Works Deep Sleep Breathe In is a compact roll-on sleep aid to help you wind down naturally. The soothing blend of calming Lavender, stress-beating Vetivert and luxurious Patchouli help to ease away the tensions of the day. Applied to pulse points during the day or just before bedtime and experience our award-winning Deep Sleep blend as gently diffuses in to the air around you, stilling an active mind and encouraging a peaceful night's sleep.