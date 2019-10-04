AHC

Ahc Aqualuronic Facial Cleanser – 4.73 Fl Oz

At Target

Discover the K-Beauty secret everyone is talking about - Aqualuronic Facial Cleanser from the innovative skincare brand, Aesthetic Hydration Cosmetics. This foam cleanser is a luxurious foam that washes away and removes impurities, leaving skin pristinely clean. Unlike many foam cleansers that can dry skin and strip it of its natural barriers, this cleanser provides deep yet mild and gentle cleaning. Infused with AHC's professional aesthetic expertise, this foam cleanser is the ultimate first step in any skincare routine. Hyaluronic Acid is a true hydration hero as it holds up to 1000 times its weight in water. That's why this Aqualuronic collection includes an advanced blend of Hyaluronic Acid, with low, medium and high molecular weights - each penetrating the skin at different levels for different skin benefits. The result is maximum, long-lasting hydration and skin that looks lit from within. Our Aqualuronic face wash is enriched with specially selected French seawater known for its mineral-rich properties, combined with moisture-trapping Ceramides. Add a small amount of water to this foam cleanser to palms to create a rich, foamy lather. Massage into skin to gently remove impurities and rinse off with lukewarm water. Originally developed for high-end aesthetic clinics in South Korea, AHC is a pioneering Korean beauty brand renowned for its premium ingredients, advanced cutting-edge technologies and luxuriously affordable skincare.