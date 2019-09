Davines

This Is A Sea Salt Spray, 8.45 Oz

$16.89

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

This hair spray is free of paraben and added colorings. Enriched with sea salt that gives the hair fullness and body with a matte finish. It keeps hair healthy and moisturized. This Is A Sea Salt Spray by Davines for Unisex - 8.45 oz Hairspray