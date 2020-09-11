GLAMGLOW

Thirstysheet S.o.s. Intensive Hydrating Cream Sheet Mask

An intensely hydrating vegan cream sheet mask that traps moisture for 24 hours and instantly rescues and nourishes, dry, parched skin on-the-go. Formulated with tropical botanicals like omega-rich passionfruit seed oil and mango seed butter, this deep hydration treatment helps replenish moisture and soften skin with soothing hydration. Enriched with provitamin B5 and algae extract, skin is left feeling nourished, plumped and hydrated with a restored healthy, dewy glow and sexy, smooth feel.