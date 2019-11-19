GlamGlow

Thirstymud

$59.00

THIRSTYMUD™ is our most advanced hydrating treatment that provides instant, lasting hydration. With powerful hyaluronic acid, coconut, ginger, and honey, this creamy mud treatment restores and calms skin, leaving it hydrated and glowing. Perfect for day, night, or in-flight! We love it for ✔ Dryness Key Benefits HYDRATE. RESTORE. CALM. 1. Apply an even layer to clean skin 2-3 times per week (face, neck & décolleté).2. Leave on for 10-20 minutes, wipe off excess and/or massage into skin.AVOID EYE AREA. Quench thirsty skin instantly with THIRSTYMUD™! Our most advanced hydrating treatment provides instant, long-lasting hydration with powerful botanical ingredients. The moisture magnet hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates skin while coconut, honey, and ginger are blended to leave skin looking energized and glowing. Perfect for day, night, or in-flight use, THIRSTYMUD™ also doubles as a sleeping mask. No need to rinse, simply tissue off or massage in the excess. Try it on cuticles, elbows, or anywhere that needs some extra hydration!REAL RESULTSIn a consumer test on 100 people: - 97% agreed it provides dep & intense hydration - 96% agreed it boosts & retains skin's moisture all day HYALURONIC ACIDA powerful moisture magnet that hydrates skinCOCONUT, GINGER, AND HONEYFor smooth, energized-looking skinWater, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butylene Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract, Peg-8, Peg-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Powder, Olea Europaea (Olive) Leaf Powder, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Honey (Mel), Allantoin, Saccharide Isomerate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hexylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Polysorbate 60, Menthoxypropanediol, Cetyl Alcohol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Avena Sativa (Oat) Bran Extract, Kaolin, Buteth-3, Trideceth-10