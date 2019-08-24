Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Barneys New York

Thin Domed Band

$1950.00
At Barneys New York
Designed by an in-house team, the Barneys New York accessories collection features an exclusive selection of elegant bags, luxurious belts, and other elevated essentials.
Featured in 1 story
Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson's Matching Rings
by Eliza Huber