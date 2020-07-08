megababe

Thigh Rescue Anti-chafe Stick

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

A single swipe creates a friction-free barrier that sits on top of skin, allowing thighs that touch to glide against each other instead of chafe. As you move, thighs stay cool and free of irritation and painful rashes.Toxin-free formula includes soothing aloe and antioxidant-rich vitamin E to keep skin happy and hydrated.Apply as needed throughout the day and don't let thigh chafe slow you down!Winner of 2018 Cosmopolitan Beauty Award for Best Anti-Chafe StickWinner of 2017 New York Magazine Best All-Around Anti-Chafing ProductWinner of 2020 Into The Gloss 25 Best Products of the Decade