Little Words Project

They/them Stretch Bracelet

$12.97

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care A heartfelt gift that's so much more than a piece of jewelry, this handcrafted beaded stretch bracelet declares the wearer's preferred pronouns. Each bracelet comes with a tag inscribed with a registration code that can be used to register your bracelet on the Little Words Project app or website, inducting you into the Nice Girl Gang, a community of women dedicated to building each other up. S/M=Fits wrists up to 6 ½". 6 1/2" length; 1/8" width Stretches to fit Stone/acrylic/goldtone plate Imported Item #6136950