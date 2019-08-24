Theta Sc A 360º Experience In A Slim, Compact Design
Capture high-resolution, fully spherical images
The RICOH THETA SC delivers high-resolution, fully spherical images with an approximately 14.0 effective megapixel output, thanks to the combination of the bright, large-aperture F2.0 twin-lens folded optics and a large image sensor. Together they capture beautiful 360-degree images with minimal noise, even when shooting night scenes.
Capture high-resolution, fully spherical videos
Capture up to five minutes of high-resolution, fully spherical video at Full HD quality (1920 x 1080 recorded pixels, 30 frames per second) Effortlessly create flawless videos on a smartphone or tablet computer, without the need of a personal computer. Easily change the image size, shape and composition of videos with simple fingertip operation. Use the dedicated THETA+ Video image-editing application,* to easily edit captured videos. * THETA+ Video application operates on iOS8.0. or later, or Android 4.4 or later. Proper operation is not guaranteed with all mobile devices.