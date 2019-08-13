Thermos

Thermos Stainless Steel Jar With Folding Spoon

The THERMOS brand is well known as the quality and performance leader in insulated food and beverage products. The Stainless King series creates a new chapter in THERMOS' storied history with a modern line that blends out newest technology with a dash of the past. An ideal choice for people on the go, the Stainless King Vacuum Insulated Food Jar is built to last and loaded with features to make for a more enjoyable eating experience. THERMOS vacuum insulation technology virtually eliminates temperature change within the food container by creating an airless space between two stainless steel walls. The result is an insulation layer that performs better than any other. A superior insulated container you can depend on to keep your food hotter, colder, fresher, longer. This food jar keeps items hot for 7 hours or cold for 9, making it a great choice for long days where mealtimes might be a little irregular. Constructed with double wall stainless steel, this 16 ounce food jar is virtually durable, yet its sleek design is both eye-catching and functional. The contoured body shape is easy to grip and the wide mouth opening is easy to fill, eat from and clean. The lid serves a dual purpose by also functioning as a serving bowl. The Stainless King Food Jar features premium, double wall vacuum insulation so the stainless steel body stays cool to the touch with hot items and condensation-free with cold items. Only the best materials are used to construct this food jar and are 100% BPA free. In order to maximize the incredible insulation technology, it is recommended to either pre-chill or pre-heat the food jar just prior to use. This can be accomplished by filling the food jar with cold or hot tap water, attaching the lid and letting it rest for a few minutes. Before you are ready to use, simply empty the water and fill with your favorite food item. Attaching the lid will further increase the thermal efficiency.