Our elemental collection presents you with our marquise cut birthstone necklace on a fine box-style chain. A symbol of truth, sincerity and commitment. Sapphire is said to provoke calming thoughts and strengthen motivation. With your elements in earth and air, this piece radiates a grounded and revitalising energy. Your astrological signs are held in Virgo and Libra, known for their role in intelligence, balance and faithfulness. 18K electroplated gold on 925 Sterling Silver. 50cm longest length, can shortened to be worn at 44.5cm and 39cm Cubic Zirconia Crystals are conflict free and designed to mimic the beauty of precious stones. How to style: The birthstone necklace is a spectacle on its own, perched just between the collar bones. If you want to indulge in the ultimate necklace stack, pair with our willow necklace and Letter necklace 2.0.