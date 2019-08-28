headsweats

Thermal Headband | Black/hi Viz Neon Orange *new*

Say goodbye to numb frozen ears with this Black/Hi Viz Neon Orange Thermal Headband. This performance headband is the ultimate in winter headwear, made of medium weight Eventure™ knit fleece fabric that has moisture-wicking properties for unsurpassed performance and warmth in the coldest conditions. This thermal headband also has a reflective Headsweats logo that provides safety when working out in low-light conditions. Whether you’re an athlete or a professional, this headband is tailor-made to meet your needs. You can use this performance thermal headband for running, walking, skiing, hiking, exercising, and more. Eventure knit/Eventure fleece fabric Reflective Headsweats logo Machine washable; air dry One size fits most