Sensual-U

Therapeutic Personal Massager

$49.95 $35.95

Buy Now Review It

πŸ’— TIRED OF CHEAP MASSAGERS THAT BREAK IN A MONTH? If you are looking for a durable premium massager that won't cost you a fortune, the Elegance is for you! Durable materials, powerful motor, bang for your buck! πŸ’š TIRED OF CHARGING AFTER EACH MASSAGE? Enjoy a long lasting battery which gives you 3 hours of non-stop use from one charge. Doesn't overheat! πŸ’— LOOKING FOR SOOTHING OR INTENSE MASSAGES? – The Elegance massage wand offers 8 levels of intensity and 20 different patterns so you will definitely find one that fits your need! πŸ’š EASY TO CLEAN - Elegance wand is water resistant and can easily be cleaned by water and soap. (Do not submerge, not water proof).) πŸ’š 30 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - In addition there is a generous 1 year manufacturer warranty. If your product breaks we will repair it or send you a new one.