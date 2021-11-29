Luna London

The Zodiac Collection: Aquarius Scented Candle

Our Aquarius scent is akin to the ocean and is an empowering and revitalizing blend of ozonic seaside air, seashells and driftwood. Like the Aquarius intellect, the scent cuts through fluff and is a fragrance full of clarity with top notes of Sicilian lemon, orange flesh and zesty bergamot. A heart of juniper, rosemary, tea tree and pine intermingle with a delicate floral bouquet of jasmine and geranium petals. Soft musks and white cedarwood finish off this refreshing blend.