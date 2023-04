Public Desire

The Zee Lilac Diamante Love Heart Grab Bag

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Public Desire

Ready to fall in love? Say hello to The Zee! The perfect statement making grab bag. Make sure to style her for date night with your favorite dress and tallest platform heels. Fabric Composition: Synthetic. Manmade PU. Height: 9" approx Width: 4.5" approx Length: 20" approx