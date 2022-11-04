Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Béis
The Work Tote
$138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Béis
Need a few alternatives?
Balenciaga
Balenciaga Car East-west M Tote Bag
BUY
$2590.00
Farfetch
Whitewrap
Cotton Mesh String Reusable Bag, 5-pack
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
L.L. Bean
Boat And Tote®, Open-top
BUY
$34.95
L.L. Bean
Goodee
Rpet Bassi Medi Market Tote
BUY
$125.00
Goodee
More from Béis
Béis
The Work Tote
BUY
$138.00
Béis
Béis
The Weekender
BUY
$98.00
Béis
Béis
The Cosmetic Case
BUY
$68.00
Béis
Béis
Weekend Travel Bag
BUY
$98.00
Nordstrom
More from Totes
Balenciaga
Balenciaga Car East-west M Tote Bag
BUY
$2590.00
Farfetch
Whitewrap
Cotton Mesh String Reusable Bag, 5-pack
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
L.L. Bean
Boat And Tote®, Open-top
BUY
$34.95
L.L. Bean
Goodee
Rpet Bassi Medi Market Tote
BUY
$125.00
Goodee
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted