Everlane

The Western Boot

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Made for more than walking. Inspired by Western Americana, the Western Boot is made of premium Italian leather and features a tapered square toe, an angled heel, an easy elastic back, and a handy back tab so you can pull-on and go. Dress it up with trousers and dresses, or opt for a more casual look and pair it back to your favorite jeans.