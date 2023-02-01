United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Everlane
The Way-high® Jean
$98.00
At Everlane
Say goodbye to your belly button. Featuring our highest rise yet, the Way-High® Jean accentuates your true waist, gives you legs for days, and holds you in—in the best way possible. Plus, it's made of premium organic cotton with a touch of stretch, so sitting down isn’t a deal-breaker. Model Model is 5′7″, wearing a size 24 x 27 1/2” Inseam Materials 96% Organic Cotton, 1% Elastane, 3% Other Fiber