Madewell
The Wave Slide Sandal In Vachetta Leather
$78.00$59.99
At Madewell
Product Details Hide Made of vachetta leather, these simple slip-on sandals have a little something extra—wavy-avy-avy straps with a low-key '80s vibe. And, cushiness alert: Our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. Leather upper. Man-made sole. Import. Select stores. MC674