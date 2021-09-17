Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Tatcha
The Water Cream
$68.00
$54.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Tatcha
This oil-free, anti-aging water cream releases a burst of skin-improving Japanese nutrients, powerful botanicals and optimal hydration for smooth, balanced skin.
Need a few alternatives?
Tatcha
Violet-c Brightening Serum
BUY
$70.40
$88.00
Tatcha
Tatcha
Deep Cleanse Exfoliating Cleanser
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Tatcha
Tatcha
The Water Cream
BUY
$54.40
$68.00
Tatcha
Supergoop!
Glow Stick Spf 50
BUY
$20.00
$25.00
Supergoop!
More from Tatcha
Tatcha
Violet-c Brightening Serum
BUY
$70.40
$88.00
Tatcha
Tatcha
Deep Cleanse Exfoliating Cleanser
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Tatcha
Tatcha
The Water Cream
BUY
$54.40
$68.00
Tatcha
Tatcha
The Liquid Silk Canvas
BUY
$41.60
$52.00
Tatcha
More from Skin Care
Tatcha
Violet-c Brightening Serum
BUY
$70.40
$88.00
Tatcha
Tatcha
Deep Cleanse Exfoliating Cleanser
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Tatcha
Tatcha
The Water Cream
BUY
$54.40
$68.00
Tatcha
Supergoop!
Glow Stick Spf 50
BUY
$20.00
$25.00
Supergoop!
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted